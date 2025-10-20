Unlocking Hospitality Magic: CX Lessons from the Best

by on October 20, 2025
Unlocking Hospitality Magic: CX Lessons from the Best thumbnail

Here we explore the core strategies that set elite hospitality brands apart. We will examine how their focus on personalized service, employee empowerment, and unwavering attention to detail can advance CX..

How to Achieve Seamless Data Integration with a Single Source of Truth

by on October 20, 2025
How to Achieve Seamless Data Integration with a Single Source of Truth thumbnail

The key to unlocking the full potential of data lies in achieving seamless data integration through a unified single source of truth (SSOT). This approach ensures that everyone in your organization uses the same data..

Rebuilding Self-Service Around What Customers Actually Need

by on October 17, 2025
Rebuilding Self-Service Around What Customers Actually Need thumbnail

Self-service has become a cornerstone of modern customer experience. Customers want flexibility and control, and companies want efficiency at scale. Bryan Cheung, CMO at Liferay, explains..

Can AI Help Restaurant Operators Grow Their Businesses?

by on October 16, 2025
Can AI Help Restaurant Operators Grow Their Businesses? thumbnail

Today, many people use AI every day at work, including in the hospitality sector, says Conor McCarthy, co-founder of digital restaurant management platform, Flipdish. Here, he explores how restaurants can use AI..

Apple’s 5 Steps of Customer Service

by on October 16, 2025
Apple’s 5 Steps of Customer Service thumbnail

Want a simple way to give better service, close more sales, and build loyalty? Use the Apple 5 steps of service, often called the APPLE customer service model. A.P.P.L.E stands for: Approach, Probe, Present, Listen, End..

Three Ways to Handle Escalated Phone Calls

by on October 16, 2025
Three Ways to Handle Escalated Phone Calls thumbnail

In this article, you will learn three practical ways to handle escalated calls. First, use empathy and tone control to calm the moment. Second, use a simple framework to guide the talk. Third, offer clear solutions…

What Is the HEARD Method for Customer Service?

by on October 16, 2025
What Is the HEARD Method for Customer Service? thumbnail

HEARD stands for Hear, Empathize, Apologize, Resolve, Diagnose. Used well, it leads to calmer calls, faster fixes, and higher CSAT. Here, you’ll learn what HEARD is, why it works across phone, chat, email, and social..

Happy Workplaces Lead to Thriving Employees

by on October 15, 2025
Happy Workplaces Lead to Thriving Employees thumbnail

When managers prioritize well-being, it signals that the organization values employees as people. Raz Dar, CEO of Elvee, explains how to build better workplaces through smarter management..

How Smarter Fleet Management Improves Customer Satisfaction

by on October 15, 2025
How Smarter Fleet Management Improves Customer Satisfaction thumbnail

A business promises fast delivery. Customers expect it. So when a delivery takes a wrong turn, it isn’t just an inconvenience. It’s a direct hit to trust. This is where smarter management of fleets enters the picture..

Onshore, Offshore, or Nearshore? Choosing the Right Outsourcing Model for Your Customer Service

by on October 15, 2025
Onshore, Offshore, or Nearshore? Choosing the Right Outsourcing Model for Your Customer Service thumbnail

Here we’ll explore the three main approaches — onshoring, offshoring, and nearshoring — and break down which model might be the best fit for your business goals, customer expectations, and operational needs..

Protecting Your Reputation Like It’s Your Most Valuable Asset

by on October 11, 2025
Protecting Your Reputation Like It’s Your Most Valuable Asset thumbnail

A business’ reputation among customers, employees, and business partners is key. In this article, Jack Metallinos, founder of All Occasions Tents, reveals some surefire ways to maximize your business’ reputation..

45 Best Alternatives to “Happy to Help”

by on October 10, 2025
45 Best Alternatives to “Happy to Help” thumbnail

The phrase “happy to help” has become the default response in professional and personal interactions. Overusing this expression can make communication feel scripted and impersonal. Here are some alternatives..

World Mental Health Day: The Effect of Customer Service on Mental Well-Being

by on October 10, 2025
World Mental Health Day: The Effect of Customer Service on Mental Well-Being thumbnail

Today, on World Mental Health Day, we examine the causes and effects of customer service on mental health and the actions we can take as customer service managers to safeguard mental well-being..

Lorikeet Launches Industry-First “Team of Agents” With Voice Integration to Deliver End-to-End Customer Problem Resolution

by on October 9, 2025
Lorikeet Launches Industry-First “Team of Agents” With Voice Integration to Deliver End-to-End Customer Problem Resolution thumbnail

Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create universal AI concierges, today announced the launch of its Team of Agents platform, an industry first that enables multiple AI agents to work together seamlessly..

World Mental Health Day 2025: Many Employees Still Feel Unsafe Showing Emotion at Work

by on October 9, 2025
World Mental Health Day 2025: Many Employees Still Feel Unsafe Showing Emotion at Work thumbnail

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, a new Workplace Emotional Safety Report from career platform Zety reveals that despite growing awareness, many employees still feel unable to express emotional distress at work..

Customer Success Isn’t a Fad, It’s a Growth Engine – New Data Shows Why

by on October 8, 2025
Customer Success Isn’t a Fad, It’s a Growth Engine – New Data Shows Why thumbnail

Certinia analyzed over 4,000 quarterly earnings reports from 430+ of the world’s top public services firms for their inaugural 2025 Public Market Pulse report. The findings show a clear and widening gap..

Crucial Lack of Expertise Behind Failure of 95% of Enterprise AI Projects

by on October 7, 2025
Crucial Lack of Expertise Behind Failure of 95% of Enterprise AI Projects thumbnail

A stark reality check awaits contact centre leaders pursuing AI transformation: whilst 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to reach production, the underlying cause isn’t technological limitations..

The Impact of Stress on Customer Service

by on October 5, 2025
The Impact of Stress on Customer Service thumbnail

Stress affects how customer service reps think, how they speak, and how fast they solve problems. It shapes the customer’s mood, and it shows up in reviews and churn. The good news, there are practical steps..

The Importance of Empathy in Customer Service

by on October 5, 2025
The Importance of Empathy in Customer Service thumbnail

Empathy means understanding and sharing how a customer feels. It goes beyond words. It shows up in the way we listen, how we respond, and the steps we take. It matters in today’s instant-response service world..

