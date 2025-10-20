Unlocking Hospitality Magic: CX Lessons from the Best

Here we explore the core strategies that set elite hospitality brands apart. We will examine how their focus on personalized service, employee empowerment, and unwavering attention to detail can advance CX..
The key to unlocking the full potential of data lies in achieving seamless data integration through a unified single source of truth (SSOT). This approach ensures that everyone in your organization uses the same data..
Self-service has become a cornerstone of modern customer experience. Customers want flexibility and control, and companies want efficiency at scale. Bryan Cheung, CMO at Liferay, explains..
Today, many people use AI every day at work, including in the hospitality sector, says Conor McCarthy, co-founder of digital restaurant management platform, Flipdish. Here, he explores how restaurants can use AI..
Want a simple way to give better service, close more sales, and build loyalty? Use the Apple 5 steps of service, often called the APPLE customer service model. A.P.P.L.E stands for: Approach, Probe, Present, Listen, End..
In this article, you will learn three practical ways to handle escalated calls. First, use empathy and tone control to calm the moment. Second, use a simple framework to guide the talk. Third, offer clear solutions…
HEARD stands for Hear, Empathize, Apologize, Resolve, Diagnose. Used well, it leads to calmer calls, faster fixes, and higher CSAT. Here, you’ll learn what HEARD is, why it works across phone, chat, email, and social..
When managers prioritize well-being, it signals that the organization values employees as people. Raz Dar, CEO of Elvee, explains how to build better workplaces through smarter management..
A business promises fast delivery. Customers expect it. So when a delivery takes a wrong turn, it isn’t just an inconvenience. It’s a direct hit to trust. This is where smarter management of fleets enters the picture..
Here we’ll explore the three main approaches — onshoring, offshoring, and nearshoring — and break down which model might be the best fit for your business goals, customer expectations, and operational needs..
A business’ reputation among customers, employees, and business partners is key. In this article, Jack Metallinos, founder of All Occasions Tents, reveals some surefire ways to maximize your business’ reputation..
The phrase “happy to help” has become the default response in professional and personal interactions. Overusing this expression can make communication feel scripted and impersonal. Here are some alternatives..
Today, on World Mental Health Day, we examine the causes and effects of customer service on mental health and the actions we can take as customer service managers to safeguard mental well-being..
Lorikeet Launches Industry-First “Team of Agents” With Voice Integration to Deliver End-to-End Customer Problem Resolution
Lorikeet, the company that helps businesses create universal AI concierges, today announced the launch of its Team of Agents platform, an industry first that enables multiple AI agents to work together seamlessly..
Ahead of World Mental Health Day, a new Workplace Emotional Safety Report from career platform Zety reveals that despite growing awareness, many employees still feel unable to express emotional distress at work..
Certinia analyzed over 4,000 quarterly earnings reports from 430+ of the world’s top public services firms for their inaugural 2025 Public Market Pulse report. The findings show a clear and widening gap..
A stark reality check awaits contact centre leaders pursuing AI transformation: whilst 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to reach production, the underlying cause isn’t technological limitations..
Stress affects how customer service reps think, how they speak, and how fast they solve problems. It shapes the customer’s mood, and it shows up in reviews and churn. The good news, there are practical steps..
Empathy means understanding and sharing how a customer feels. It goes beyond words. It shows up in the way we listen, how we respond, and the steps we take. It matters in today’s instant-response service world..